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AroundtheClock unveils bold rebrand to drive regional growth

Introducing a much bolder visual language built around black, white and electric green

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AroundtheClock unveils bold rebrand to drive regional growth

UAE: Integrated communications agency AroundtheClock (ATC) has unveiled a new brand identity and positioning under the tagline “The Agency in Motion,” marking the next stage in the agency’s evolution as it expands its regional footprint and strengthens its integrated communications model.

The new identity introduces a much bolder visual language built around black, white and electric green. ATC’s distinctive two dots have been repositioned within the wordmark to create a greater sense of movement, while larger typography gives the identity more  presence and impact.

Beyond the visual change, the rebrand reflects a broad evolution in how AroundtheClock delivers its capabilities. The agency is bringing its  disciplines forward through  interconnected divisions, designed to operate independently but collectively under one umbrella. This structure reflects ATC’s innovative  approach through business solution.

The agency’s specialized divisions include GLYPH, its creative studio spanning brand strategy, narratives, creative concepts, campaigns, design, AI solutions, and storytelling; AMPLIFY, its social factory covering social strategy, content, community management, listening and AI-based optimisation; and PULSE, its creator partnership studio connecting brands with influencers, creators and user-generated content opportunities.

ATC’s integrated offering also encompasses ECHOES, its Events and PR  arm, covering all types of events, public relations, media relations, reputation management, activations and Consultancy ; AXIS, its integrated media engine spanning digital media, performance, campaign planning, audience strategy, media buying, performance marketing, data and analytics; and STACK, its web and technology lab delivering web and app development, SEO, AEO, AI tools and dashboard solutions.

Commenting on the rebrand, Rizk Naifeh, Chairman of AroundtheClock, said: “An agency has to evolve constantly at the pace of change, and ATC is now further adapting to offer an all-in-one communications solution to brands and businesses. ‘The Agency in Motion’ tagline reflects a principle that has always been fundamental to AroundtheClock: evolution is  essential to sustained agency and client success. The new identity makes that philosophy visible and result-driven”

Pakinam Olama, CEO of AroundtheClock, added: “This is a clearer expression of who we have become. AroundtheClock continues to evolve through new capabilities, AI-enabled tools, talent, geographic expansion and a consistent reassessment of what brands need from their communication partners. Our goal is to make that complexity simpler by bringing relevant  disciplines together around one objective: to deliver business solutions and taking risk to achieve brands success.”

ATC’s current work spans multiple sectors including sustainability, banking and finance, real estate, hospitality, FMCG, retail, F&B, automotive, technology, culture and education. Its agile model combines creativity, technology and data-driven insights to deliver stronger, more measurable brand results.

With its new identity, AroundtheClock is positioning “The Agency in Motion” as both a brand statement and an operating philosophy. It showcases ATC’s commitment to investing in local talent, growing its global learning curve and mobilising it to the benefit of brands, as well as evolving its capabilities and geographic reach to build the next stage of growth across the region and beyond.

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