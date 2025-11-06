Arctech inaugurates Phase II Jeddah factory to drive localisation and solar growth across the GCC

Arctech strengthens its MEA presence, driving solar growth in Saudi Arabia and the UAE
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Global solar-tracking technology leader Arctech has officially inaugurated Phase II of its Jeddah manufacturing facility, marking a major step in advancing Saudi Arabia’s clean-energy industrial base and supporting the wider GCC’s renewable-energy ambitions.
The $60 million expansion increases the company’s annual production capacity in the Kingdom to 15 GW, making it one of the largest solar-tracker manufacturing hubs in the Middle East. The plant covers approximately 100,000 square metres and forms a key part of Saudi Vision 2030’s localization drive, which seeks to attract investment in advanced industries and develop a competitive domestic supply chain for renewables.
Mr Wang Pei, Head of International Operations HQ and General Manager of Arctech’s MEA Unit, said the facility reflects the company’s long-term commitment to investing in the region and building sustainable partnerships.
“This launch represents more than capacity growth—it’s a demonstration of Arctech’s long-term confidence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East market,” Wang said. “By localizing production and technology, we can better serve regional clients and accelerate the energy transition.”
The inauguration ceremony brought together senior Saudi and Chinese officials, local industry partners, and representatives from the renewable-energy sector, highlighting growing cooperation between the two countries in clean-tech manufacturing.
The Phase II expansion enables Arctech to manufacture key components such as steel structures, transmission shafts, and control systems domestically. It will also support local subcontractors and suppliers, creating skilled jobs and enhancing supply-chain resilience. The move aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to develop renewable-energy infrastructure while fostering local expertise in engineering, production, and R&D.
Wang noted that the facility will help meet rising demand from Saudi Arabia’s utility-scale solar projects, where Arctech has already supplied more than 15 GW of trackers across major developments.
“Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a regional centre for renewable manufacturing, and we are proud to be part of that transformation,” he said.
The company’s technology is already being used in several landmark projects, including the ASB, Haden, and Al Shuaibah PV2 solar farms—demonstrating Arctech’s contribution to large-scale energy transition initiatives under Vision 2030.
Beyond Saudi Arabia, Arctech has a growing track record in the United Arab Emirates, where it supplied 2.1 GW of SkySmart II trackers to Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra PV2 project—one of the world’s largest single-site solar farms—and recently secured a 1.5 GW tracker contract in Dubai.
Wang said the UAE’s commitment to its Net Zero 2050 Strategy and continued investment in utility-scale renewables have made it a key market for advanced solar-tracking technology.
“The UAE’s leadership in clean energy provides a strong foundation for regional cooperation,” he added.
The company views the UAE and Saudi Arabia as complementary markets within a unified GCC clean-energy ecosystem, with growing collaboration among developers, manufacturers, and policymakers.
Arctech plans to move ahead with Phase III of the Jeddah complex, which will expand into energy-storage systems and automated maintenance technologies, further integrating manufacturing and smart-energy solutions under one site.
“Our goal is to merge global innovation with local capability to deliver sustainable technology for the region,” Wang said.
With operations spanning 120 employees from 11 nationalities across the MEA region, Arctech is positioning itself as a key partner in Saudi Arabia’s and the UAE’s transition toward large-scale, locally produced renewable-energy infrastructure—supporting both Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 objectives.
