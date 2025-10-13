GOLD/FOREX
Arcapita exits FedEx Distribution Facility to Ares

Arcapita’s has exited over $200 million in US industrial real estate in recent weeks

Gulf News Report
Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, today announced the exit of ARC US Industrial Portfolio VI, a Class A industrial distribution facility located in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Texas, and fully leased to Federal Express Corporation (“FedEx”), under a long-term triple net lease. The asset was acquired by Ares Management, a leading global alternative investment manager. 

The property, which spans 776,629 square feet, was acquired by Arcapita in January 2021 and strategically selected for its proximity to major interstate highways, intermodal rail terminals, and FedEx’s second-largest US distribution hub located just four miles away.

The facility serves as a critical node in FedEx’s logistics network, benefitting from a dense population base and robust regional demand for industrial space. 

Ahmed Al Shirawi, Managing Director and Global Head of Private Capital Group at Arcapita, said: "This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to real estate investing and portfolio management. Our logistics strategy is to target mission-critical assets located in major distribution hubs. This transaction marks another milestone in Arcapita’s US industrial real estate strategy, further reinforcing our thesis of investing in resilient sectors across key US markets.” 

Arcapita has exited over $200 million in US industrial real estate in recent weeks. The firm has also announced the sale of nine industrial real estate assets totaling 1.5 million square feet located in Indianapolis, Indiana, underscoring the Firm’s ability to identify, manage, and deliver value across high-quality, income-generating assets in the current macroeconomic environment.

