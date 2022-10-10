Dubai: The ecommerce marketplace Amazon has launched an Intellectual Property Accelerator (IP Accelerator) program in the UAE, allowing SMEs to obtain trademarks, protect their brands, and tackle infringing goods on Amazon.ae.
This is open for any brand selling on Amazon.ae, with IP Accelerator directly connecting SME owners in the UAE with a curated network of local law firms ‘charging pre-negotiated rates on key services’ This would give these businesses ‘access to expert legal and general IP advice that may otherwise be cost-prohibitive or hard to find’, Amazon said in a statement. Participating law firms in the UAE are SABA IP and Cedar White Bradley (CWB).
According to Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice-President for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, “We committed to supporting sellers of all sizes, innovating and introducing new resources to help them confidently grow their business online and continue to connect with millions of customers. We are excited to launch the IP Accelerator program, another tool that will help businesses save time and effort, as they safeguard their brands and gain customer trust. We are equally thrilled to launch this new program as sellers prepare to delight customers during the end-of-year shopping season, which includes White Friday.”
The expansion of the IP Accelerator program to the UAE will enable businesses to file for trademark protection with the UAE Ministry of Economy, making it easier to ‘obtain IP rights, protect their brands, and tackle counterfeit goods’. Here too they can work with lawyers in drafting trademark applications.