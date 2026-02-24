GOLD/FOREX
Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants welcomes two renowned legal experts

Founded in 2010, the firm delivers trusted counsel across the United Arab Emirates

Gulf News Report
Dr. Hassan Elhais and Mohammed Elhais
Dubai: Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal ConsultantsPerfect has announced the appointment of Dr Hassan Elhais as Legal Consultant, marking a significant expansion of the firm’s legal expertise and strengthening its international standing.

Dr Elhais brings nearly two decades of distinguished legal experience in the UAE, with particular expertise in family, criminal, and inheritance laws. Repeatedly recognised as “Legal Consultant of the Year,” he is widely regarded as a leading authority in complex family and criminal matters, including divorce, child custody and international relocation cases. Notably, he is the first and only Egyptian member of the International Academy of Family Lawyers and currently serves as Co-Chair of its Relocation Committee.

Ranked Band 1 by Chambers and Partners for Family/Matrimonial law for high net-worth individuals, Dr Elhais is also a respected legal commentator whose insights are frequently featured in leading UAE and international publications.

Also joining the firm is Mohammed Elhais, a seasoned legal professional who further strengthens the firm’s capabilities. Based in the Abu Dhabi office, he brings 30 years of experience in the legal market, including over a decade in Abu Dhabi, with a dedicated focus on civil and commercial law.

Established in 2010, Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants has earned a reputation for integrity, strategic counsel and client-focused legal solutions across the UAE.

The addition of Dr Hassan Elhais and Mohammed Elhais represents a significant milestone in the firm’s continued growth, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional legal expertise and comprehensive representation at the highest professional standards

