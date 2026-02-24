Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants welcomes two renowned legal experts

Dr Elhais brings nearly two decades of distinguished legal experience in the UAE, with particular expertise in family, criminal, and inheritance laws. Repeatedly recognised as “Legal Consultant of the Year,” he is widely regarded as a leading authority in complex family and criminal matters, including divorce, child custody and international relocation cases. Notably, he is the first and only Egyptian member of the International Academy of Family Lawyers and currently serves as Co-Chair of its Relocation Committee.