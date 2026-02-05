GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Allegiance Real Estate named among Sobha Realty’s top channel partners for 2025

Recognition marks the second consecutive Top Channel Partner award for the firm

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Allegiance Real Estate named among Sobha Realty’s top channel partners for 2025

Allegiance Real Estate has been recognised as one of Sobha Realty’s Top Channel Partners for 2025, marking the second consecutive year the firm has received the distinction.

The recognition follows a year of consistent performance and close alignment with Sobha Realty’s portfolio. The award was presented at the Sobha Stars Awards, held at Sobha Siniya Island on January 17, 2026, bringing together leading channel partners from across the UAE.

Commenting on the recognition, Amr Aboushaban, Founder and CEO of Allegiance Real Estate, said: “Sobha Realty has consistently set benchmarks in construction quality and delivery reliability, which aligns closely with our advisory approach. Ranked among the leading developers in the UAE, Sobha Realty has recorded sales of over AED 22 billion, and we are proud to contribute to this performance as a channel partner.’’

The firm’s advisory coverage extends beyond Dubai to multiple emirates, including Umm Al Quwain, where developments such as Sobha Siniya Island form part of its broader portfolio.

Looking ahead, Allegiance Real Estate plans to continue building on its collaboration with Sobha Realty, supporting the objective of providing global investors with access to well-curated, delivery-focused real estate opportunities across the UAE.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ajman FZ Excellence Awards 2026 celebrate top partners

Ajman FZ Excellence Awards 2026 celebrate top partners

4m read
Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe reacts after a missed chance during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, on May 14, 2025.

'We deserve this situation': Real Madrid's Mbappe

2m read
Nature-led, 360-degree wellness-driven master community anchored by a destination park, community mall, and state-of-the-art wellness centre.

Sobha launches Dh50 billion master community in Dubai

4m read
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, with Karim Benzema. File photo.

Real Madrid top football rich list as Liverpool surge

2m read