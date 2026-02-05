Allegiance Real Estate named among Sobha Realty’s top channel partners for 2025

Recognition marks the second consecutive Top Channel Partner award for the firm
Allegiance Real Estate has been recognised as one of Sobha Realty’s Top Channel Partners for 2025, marking the second consecutive year the firm has received the distinction.
The recognition follows a year of consistent performance and close alignment with Sobha Realty’s portfolio. The award was presented at the Sobha Stars Awards, held at Sobha Siniya Island on January 17, 2026, bringing together leading channel partners from across the UAE.
Commenting on the recognition, Amr Aboushaban, Founder and CEO of Allegiance Real Estate, said: “Sobha Realty has consistently set benchmarks in construction quality and delivery reliability, which aligns closely with our advisory approach. Ranked among the leading developers in the UAE, Sobha Realty has recorded sales of over AED 22 billion, and we are proud to contribute to this performance as a channel partner.’’
The firm’s advisory coverage extends beyond Dubai to multiple emirates, including Umm Al Quwain, where developments such as Sobha Siniya Island form part of its broader portfolio.
Looking ahead, Allegiance Real Estate plans to continue building on its collaboration with Sobha Realty, supporting the objective of providing global investors with access to well-curated, delivery-focused real estate opportunities across the UAE.
