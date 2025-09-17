Alinma announces strategic investment in Qashio to deliver corporate spend management solutions

Armin Moradi, CEO and Founder of Qashio, said: “This strategic partnership and investment have been made possible thanks to Vision 2030, where Qashio and Alinma will continue to contribute to the Kingdom's goals of economic diversification, promoting fintech, and moving toward a cashless society. By combining Alinma Bank’s scale, credibility, and client base with Qashio’s globally recognized and proven cutting-edge spend management platform and loyalty ecosystem, this collaboration enables clients access to the most modern, usable, and rewarding way to manage business expenses and transactional banking.”