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Ali Bakhtiar Designs crowned at IIIA Awards 2026

Celebrated designer crowned for redefining global wedding and interior trends

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Ali Bakhtiar Designs crowned at IIIA Awards 2026

One of the pioneers of luxury design and the global wedding industry, Dr. Ali Behnam-Bakhtiar was crowned with the prestigious "best designer for events and interiors" - 2026 IIIA, India International Influencer Awards at the 15th edition, which was held on October 4, 2026, at The Taj, Business Bay, in Dubai.

Dr. Ali Behnam-Bakhtiar, founder of Ali Bakhtiar Designs, expressed his excitement upon receiving the award, stating, "We have once again demonstrated that we are the leading organizations in the wedding industry and interior design in Dubai by winning this prestigious award at the IIIA Awards. I am truly proud to say that our team continues to set trends in both sectors, consistently anticipating shifts in taste before they occur.”

Over more than 40 years, our signature style, rich textures, rare stones, sculptural lighting, and a masterful command of space has influenced how luxury environments are conceived, from private residences to the grandest celebrations on the planet.

Our ability to merge cultural heritage with contemporary sophistication has kept him not just relevant, but consistently ahead of the curve, season after season, decade after decade.

Trusted by Royal Families and the World's Elite

Dr. Behnam-Bakhtiar's client list reads like a who's-who of global prestige. Royal families, heads of prominent dynasties, and members of the world's most private elite circles have entrusted him with their most significant milestones weddings, celebrations, and residences meant to reflect not just wealth, but legacy. His discretion, paired with his uncompromising eye for detail, has made him a quiet favorite among those who demand both excellence and privacy.

A Global Footprint: Dubai, Monaco, and Istanbul

Reflecting the international nature of his clientele, Dr. Behnam-Bakhtiar has established bases in three of the world's most iconic luxury capitals Dubai, Monaco, and Istanbul.

Each city represents a different facet of his design philosophy: the boldness and scale of the Gulf, the refined old-world glamour of the French Riviera, and the rich cultural layering of the Bosphorus. Together, they allow him to serve an international clientele without ever compromising on his signature vision.

Celebrated on the World Stage

Dr. Behnam-Bakhtiar's influence extends well beyond his client projects. He is a recurring name in leading international luxury and lifestyle publications, where his work is regularly featured as a reference point for excellence in design. His accolades spanning global awards recognised across Europe and Asia further cement his reputation as one of the most decorated names in luxury design today.

A Legacy That Continues to Evolve

What sets Dr. Ali Behnam-Bakhtiar apart is not simply longevity, but constant reinvention. While many designers find a signature and stay within it, he has continually expanded his creative universe always circling back to his core identity as a luxury wedding designer and design visionary, while allowing his work to evolve with the times.

With a proven track record and a dedication to excellence nearly forty years after his beginnings, Dr. Behnam-Bakhtiar remains what he has always been: a benchmark of taste, a global award winner, and one of the defining figures in luxury design for royal families and the world's most discerning clientele.

For more enquiries, please contact: Web: https://alibakhtiardesigns.com/

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