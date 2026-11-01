Breaking Barriers in Dubai: Sejal Nagjee's rise in a male-dominated industry

Milestone began with flowers, plants, bonsai and indoor gardens. Dubai in 2003 was growing at a remarkable pace, and new villa communities were changing how families lived. Between 2005 and 2008, we decided to say yes to every opportunity that came our way. Clients who trusted us with their gardens began asking us to design their interiors. From interiors we moved into landscaping, then swimming pools, then our own carpentry workshop. Step by step, Milestone grew from a floral studio into a complete turnkey design and build partner. The lesson has stayed with me: opportunity rewards those ready to move.