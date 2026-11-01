Breaking Barriers in Dubai: Sejal Nagjee's rise in a male-dominated industry

Discipline, communication, resilience and problem-solving transfer across professions
How did your 17-year career as a champion table tennis player shape your entrepreneurial mindset and approach to business leadership?
Representing India in table tennis for 17 years and winning 138 medals taught me lessons that still guide my business decisions. Competitive sport demands discipline, preparation and composure under pressure. You learn to anticipate, adapt quickly and never let one setback decide the outcome. I run my business exactly the way I played the game.
In a match, the scoreboard tells you where you stand and what your next move will be. In business, my scoreboard is our financial statements and performance data: I track leading and lagging indicators so every decision, including when to pivot, is grounded in the numbers. A rally is won or lost in fractions of a second, and I bring that mindset to Milestone: speed, accuracy and precision in every detail. We call it our “Perfect 10” philosophy.
What challenges did you face establishing Milestone Dubai in a male-dominated industry, and how did you turn them into opportunities for growth?
When I moved to Dubai in 2003, construction and project execution were predominantly male-led, and building credibility as a woman entrepreneur required persistence, technical understanding and confidence. I focused on demonstrating capability through results and learning every aspect of the business. Sport had taught me that respect is earned through performance, and over time our work and our clients’ trust became our strongest credentials.
From a start-up in 2003 to a luxury design and build business with over 1,000 completed projects, what has driven Milestone’s success?
Milestone began with flowers, plants, bonsai and indoor gardens. Dubai in 2003 was growing at a remarkable pace, and new villa communities were changing how families lived. Between 2005 and 2008, we decided to say yes to every opportunity that came our way. Clients who trusted us with their gardens began asking us to design their interiors. From interiors we moved into landscaping, then swimming pools, then our own carpentry workshop. Step by step, Milestone grew from a floral studio into a complete turnkey design and build partner. The lesson has stayed with me: opportunity rewards those ready to move.
Today our 80-member in-house team has delivered more than 1,000 projects, offering homeowners one accountable partner from concept to completion. Yet project numbers are not the measure of success. What matters is how well a space serves its owners. Our recognition as Best Luxury Residential Interior Design Studio at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025, and our inclusion in the Luxury Lifestyle Awards TOP 100 of the World 2026 for Interior Design, affirmed that.
How do your experiences with Ikebana, bonsai and competitive sport influence your creative philosophy and approach to luxury design?
These disciplines share an appreciation for precision. Sport taught me focus; Ikebana, which I practise as a Certified Master Teacher of the Ohara School, taught me balance and restraint; bonsai taught me patience and respect for natural form. Together, they inform my understanding of luxury. Beautiful design never overwhelms the people who inhabit it. Carefully composed landscaping, natural light or the interplay of water and greenery makes a stronger impression than ornamentation. Luxury is harmony: spaces that feel personal rather than impressive.
How are evolving homeowner expectations and emerging design trends shaping Milestone’s growth strategy and future business opportunities?
Homeowners increasingly want homes that reflect their lifestyles, not prevailing aesthetics. We begin by understanding the people who will occupy each space: a retired couple may value step-free movement, while a young family needs flexible environments that evolve as children grow. Those priorities reinforce our integrated approach, bringing architecture, interiors, landscaping and bespoke craftsmanship together.
Our next chapter is India. We are setting up a Sejal Nagjee Project Management design studio in Mumbai, my home city, to act as our design back office, bringing two decades of Dubai expertise to clients in India. We are also expanding Galleria Exclusive, our art and sculpture atelier, into Mumbai, with bespoke pieces that give a home its soul. Dubai remains our foundation, and Mumbai is where we grow next.
What advice would you offer women considering a career change or entrepreneurial venture, and which leadership qualities are essential for lasting success?
My journey shows that professional reinvention is possible. I graduated in commerce from Mumbai University, spent 17 years representing India in table tennis, and then reinvented myself as a designer and entrepreneur. I encourage women to recognise the strengths they already possess: discipline, communication, resilience and problem-solving transfer across professions. Leadership means listening, building a capable team and taking responsibility when challenges arise. Do not wait for perfect conditions. Prepare well, trust your abilities and begin.