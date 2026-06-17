Alaan launches UAE's first AI-native business bank account, powered by ruya

SuperPay for every kind of payment. Pay a supplier in Dubai or a contractor in London from the same dashboard. Local UAE transfers and cross-border payments to 40+ countries. Cross-border payments have no transfer fees.

One intake, zero re-keying. Alaan Intelligence reads invoices the moment they arrive by email or upload. Vendor, VAT, due date, and line items are extracted automatically, and duplicate invoices flagged before they get paid twice.

Approvals and accounting, built in. Bills auto-route to the right approver with a full audit trail. Payments sync directly to Odoo, Zoho, Xero, QuickBooks, and all major accounting platforms.

Inbound payments, too. Businesses can receive customer payments into the same account that runs their outbound workflows.

Unlimited users. Unlimited cashback. Every team member can be on the same account, with unlimited local and international cashback on every AED spent on corporate cards.