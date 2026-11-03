ADIPEC 2026: Bonatti explores future of energy infrastructure and EPC models

The UAE represents an important market for Bonatti’s regional development
Abu Dhabi: Bonatti Showcases Pipeline Expertise and the Future of EPC Delivery at ADIPEC 2026. Bonatti, an international engineering and construction company with extensive experience in pipeline construction and energy infrastructure, is participating in ADIPEC 2026 to engage with energy operators, industry leaders and potential partners on the development and delivery of critical infrastructure.
The company’s participation highlights the strategic importance of pipeline systems in connecting energy production, processing and distribution facilities, as well as Bonatti’s commitment to the UAE market and the wider region.
A key highlight of Bonatti’s participation is CEO Andrea Colombo’s involvement in the panel discussion, “Reshaping Project Delivery: How EPC Models Are Evolving for Energy at Scale.” As the energy industry pursues increasingly complex projects, the evolution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) models is becoming central to improving project integration, execution efficiency and risk management. These challenges are particularly relevant to large-scale pipeline projects, where engineering, procurement, construction, logistics and coordination across multiple work fronts must be carefully integrated to meet demanding requirements for safety, quality, schedule and cost.
Pipeline infrastructure is a core area of Bonatti’s international project execution expertise. The company brings experience in delivering complex energy infrastructure in demanding operating environments, with capabilities relevant to large-diameter onshore pipelines and gas transmission systems.
Successful delivery depends not only on engineering and construction expertise, but also on disciplined project management, effective supply chain coordination and the ability to manage interfaces across the entire project lifecycle. These capabilities are increasingly important as energy infrastructure projects grow in scale and complexity.
The UAE represents an important market for Bonatti’s regional development. Through its newly established Abu Dhabi branch, the company is working to strengthen its local presence and develop relationships with energy operators and qualified UAE-based partners.
Its approach combines international pipeline EPC capabilities with local cooperation, supporting project execution requirements while contributing to the development of local capabilities and In-Country Value objectives. Bonatti aims to build long-term relationships that can support future oil, gas and water transmission infrastructure projects.
At ADIPEC 2026, Bonatti welcomes the opportunity to discuss how its pipeline construction expertise, integrated project delivery capabilities and commitment to local partnerships can contribute to the development of energy infrastructure in the UAE and across the wider region.
Visitors can meet the company’s representatives at Hall 6, Stand 6250.