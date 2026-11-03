ADIPEC 2026: Bonatti explores future of energy infrastructure and EPC models

A key highlight of Bonatti’s participation is CEO Andrea Colombo’s involvement in the panel discussion, “Reshaping Project Delivery: How EPC Models Are Evolving for Energy at Scale.” As the energy industry pursues increasingly complex projects, the evolution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) models is becoming central to improving project integration, execution efficiency and risk management. These challenges are particularly relevant to large-scale pipeline projects, where engineering, procurement, construction, logistics and coordination across multiple work fronts must be carefully integrated to meet demanding requirements for safety, quality, schedule and cost.