ADAM Global's 11th Forum in Dubai unites global leaders to shape East-West economic future

Delegates from 40+ countries joined top advisors and officials at the global forum
The 11th edition of the ADAM Global International Business Forum (IBF) concluded successfully on Monday, October 6th, gathering over 300 senior business leaders, policymakers, legal and financial experts, and strategic advisors at the prestigious Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai under the compelling theme: “East is the New West.”
The event opened with welcome remarks from Mr Sayyed Abbas Shah, Group CEO of ADAM Global, setting the tone for a day of transformative dialogue on cross-border trade, legal and tax innovation, capital flows, digital assets, and healthcare transformation.
The forum was officially inaugurated in the presence of Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Dr Juma Madani, and ADAM Global’s Founder and Chairman, Dr Tahir Akhtar, who emphasized the growing influence of the East in shaping the global economic landscape.
The program featured visionary keynote speeches from:
Dr Armen V. Papazian, Economist & Author, on “The Space Value of Money”
Dr Chris Abraham, President of S P Jain School of Global Management
Ken Giami, Chairman, African Leadership Organization
Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital & Arabian Healthcare Group
Dr Kamran Shaikh, Managing Partner, Morgan Reach (UK); President, ADAM Global Network – Europe
These speakers addressed a wide range of critical topics, from AI-led financial inclusion and sustainability to the future of education, healthcare systems, and strategic investments in the MENA and APAC regions.
The event also featured high-level panel discussions, including:
“Entrepreneurship in the East” featuring Elisabeth Anne, Regional Managing Director at Imagination MENA
“Global Healthcare Transformation” with leaders from the UAE, India, and Africa
“Digital Assets & the Legal Future of Finance”, where experts explored blockchain regulation and sovereign digital strategies
Representatives from over 40 countries attended the forum, including top-tier advisors, government officials, and private sector stakeholders from the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Africa.
The forum served as a bridge for East-West partnerships, in line with ADAM Global’s mission to foster sustainable and inclusive business growth worldwide.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox