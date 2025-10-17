93-year-old Ayurvedic institution Dhanwantari launches first overseas centre in Dubai

Move part of larger plan as brand eyes global expansion
Renowned Ayurvedic institution Dhanwantari Vaidyasala, founded in 1933, has opened its first-ever international centre in Dubai, marking a major milestone in its 93-year history. The new facility in Bur Dubai’s Al Ain Center will serve as the headquarters for the brand's global growth strategy.
At a press conference, Dr Satheesh Kumar Namboothiri, Managing Director of Dhanwantari Vaidyasala, announced an ambitious global expansion plan. "This is the first step towards our vision of 'Dhanwantari Global,'" he said. "Our Dubai centre will serve as the blueprint for all international projects. We are preparing to launch new centres in Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, the Philippines, Germany, and Australia, all of which will be operational by 2026."
The institution aims to tackle the rising prevalence of chronic health issues. "We have developed a 'protocol for healthy living' to help prevent diseases like cancer without medication. Similarly, our authentic methods to prevent and manage diabetes will now be available in the UAE," Dr. Satheesh Kumar explained.
Dr Sathya K. Pillai, the Dubai centre's Medical Director & Chief Physician, added that the facility will focus on reversing lifestyle diseases. "We are equipped with modern systems for diagnosing neuropathy and providing subsequent treatments. Specialized procedures like 'Tarpana' for eye ailments, along with advanced skin and hair care, will be launched soon," said Dr Sathya.
Detailing the regional strategy, Muraleedharan Ekarool, Managing Director of Dhanwantari UAE, said, "Our goal is to extend the Dhanwantari legacy across the Gulf. We will introduce franchise and direct medical centre models, and we plan to open 10 direct outlets in the UAE within the next three years."
The Dubai location was chosen to better serve existing clients. "Many patients travel from the UAE to our hospitals in Kerala for treatment," noted Bindu N (Swathi), AGM. "With Dhanwantari's direct presence in Dubai, our services will now be far more accessible."
Following the acquisition of the Ayur Sathya clinic, the new centre is already integrating into the local market. Dr Jaisam Abdulla, Manager & Physician, announced, "We will soon be launching long-term Silver, Gold, and Diamond treatment packages for our regular clients."
Founded in 1933, Dhanwantari Vaidyasala is one of Kerala's most respected Ayurvedic institutions. With a legacy spanning over nine decades, the establishment is renowned for its authentic treatments and high-quality, proprietary medicines.
For more information and appointments, please contact: Dr Jaisam Abdulla: 050 806 2009
