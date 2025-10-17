93-year-old Ayurvedic institution Dhanwantari launches first overseas centre in Dubai

At a press conference, Dr Satheesh Kumar Namboothiri, Managing Director of Dhanwantari Vaidyasala, announced an ambitious global expansion plan. "This is the first step towards our vision of 'Dhanwantari Global,'" he said. "Our Dubai centre will serve as the blueprint for all international projects. We are preparing to launch new centres in Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, the Philippines, Germany, and Australia, all of which will be operational by 2026."