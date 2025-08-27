7th Tristar Safety at Sea edition lines up global maritime leaders

Henderson has a 40-year international career in Shell and is the Founder and Chair of Together in Safety, which is an industry consortium to improve the global safety performance in shipping, involving all major shipping industry groups, shipping companies, insurance, flag and classification societies. In 2020, he was awarded the OBE by Her Majesty The Queen for Services to International Shipping and in 2022, he was appointed a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineers FREng.