Dubai: Online coffee marketplace COFE App has acquired another digital coffee venture Kaffeen (Bean Creator IT), it announced on Wednesday.
Founded in 2018 by brothers Hassan and Hashem Aljawad, Kaffeen has focused on easing the ordering and payment process for in-store customers, enabling them to shorten the distance between them and their daily cuppa through counter pickup services.
“For COFE, we have always sought to create a collaborative ecosystem and our acquisition of Kaffeen is yet another step in that direction,” said COFE App Founder and CEO Ali Al Ebrahim.
“We want to work with people who have the vision to change the way people access their coffee worldwide.”
Commenting on the acquisition, Kaffeen co-founder Hashem Aljawad said: “We had launched Kaffeen with a mission to disrupt the online coffee market, and joining hands with COFE, I believe is the logical next step when it comes to bringing our mission to fruition. We are extremely excited about this acquisition and look forward to seeing us grow from strength to strength together.”
COFE had earlier acquired another coffee marketplace Sippy in January this year.