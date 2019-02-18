Jaden Smith’s much talked about Just Goods, Inc is planning to launch its bottled water in the UAE. A rapper and actor, son of the Hollywood star Will Smith, Jaden, founded the eco-conscious brand at the age of 14.
As per justwater.com, 82 per cent of every Just water bottle is plant-derived. “The paper comes from trees. The cap and shoulder come from sugarcane. The result: a 74% reduction in carbon emissions, compared to a standard plastic bottle.”
He was spotted at Gulfood 2019, one of the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade show happening at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), promoting his food brand – Just Goods, Inc, today.
The star attended the event with CEO Ira Laufer, and had several talks with local stakeholders about potentials of partnering to make Just Water available in the UAE.
For the first time in the Middle East, the company has an official booth at an exhibition.
The company is starting their venture in the region with Just Water that will be sold immediately after Gulfood ends. The product is sourced and bottled in the United Kingdom.
Tetra Pak, packaging solution company is also collaborating with the brand as a supporting partner with their venture.
Going with the theme of sustainability that Just Goods, Inc. follow, Niels Hougaard, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area said: “Partnerships like these enable us to work towards our goal of minimizing our environmental impact across our value chain, so we are very keen and honoured to support JUST Goods during this journey.”