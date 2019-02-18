BRF is one of the largest food companies in the world, with products sold in over 140 countries, under brands that include Sadia, Banvit, Hilal, Perdix and many others. BRF has over 90,000 employees and has more than 40 factories in 3 countries.
BRF has roots that go back 85 years and therefore has unrivalled expertise in the poultry industry. This expertise, in tandem with a solid commitment to research, sustainability and innovation, continues to drive the company forward in its quest to provide food for the largest possible number of people worldwide.
In the Middle East since 1970s, its main brand, Sadia, is recognised as the number one halal food master brand and holds approximately 45 per cent market share on chicken products within the GCC, a true testimonial on how close to consumers it is.
BRF operates following a farm to fork approach with a fully integrated value chain in the main GCC markets, offering a range of quality products comprising whole chicken, chicken parts and ready-to-prepare products.
In November 2014, BRF opened the biggest meat processing plant in the Middle East region in Kizad (Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi. The Dh588 million factory represents one of the key foundations of BRF’s strategy of long-standing commitment and investment in the Middle East region, a fast-growing market that is most strategically placed for the internationalisation process of BRF products.
The strategic location of the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) facilitates faster and more efficient access of the Sadia brand to global markets; enhances the brand’s superior quality and innovation and assures Sadia’s commitment to delivering quality products tailored for consumers’ needs in the region. The plant has a production capacity of approximately 80 thousand tons of meat-based products a year, from burgers to nuggets, franks and several other items.
The Kizad plant is testament to BRF’s commitment to expand its business in the Middle East region. Local production of processed food greatly increases its offering flexibility and adaptation of its products to regional demands and expansion of the Sadia product portfolio in the food service channel for the Middle East, providing the best food products to its customers.
The production facility amplifies BRF’s effort in the continuous improvement of high-quality and safe food products in the Gulf region, as well as supporting food producers in the region. BRF is part of the working groups, Emirates Authority for Standardisation & Metrology (ESMA) and Standardisation Organisation for GCC (GSO), and as such encourages the continuous improvement of food production standards in the Middle East as well as encouraging knowledge sharing among all relevant stakeholders to ensure the region’s food production safety and quality guidelines are world-class.
Commenting on how the Kizad plant will represent a beacon for food safety production standards in the region and indeed, worldwide, BRF Vice President for the Halal markets, Patricio Rohner says: “The factory demonstrates our capacity for innovation in production facilities that adhere to the strictest standards of quality and food safety worldwide, and which rigidly follow the process of Halal to produce chicken and meat products for the region. We are dedicated to continuous improvement in the food production chain for each product we deliver to our consumers. In addition, Sadia plans to expand its portfolio with breakthrough innovations to offer the best-quality products to our consumers.”
Today more than ever, BRF’s mission is to provide accessible and innovative food products while upholding the highest food safety and quality standards.