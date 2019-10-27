The sleek looking device sets the new standard in blood pressure monitoring Image Credit: Supplied

To this day, people do not measure their blood pressure as frequently as necessary because it can be a burden. Turn to Evolv, the all-in-one blood pressure monitor that alleviates the burdens of blood pressure monitoring at every step of the measurement. Fast, silent and accurate, Evolv is designed to monitor your blood pressure without interrupting your day.

The sleek looking device sets the new standard in blood pressure monitoring. The display, monitor and cuff have been integrated into a compact one-piece device with no tabletop unit, no tubes, and no wires. Thanks to its unique design and features, Evolv offers unmatched usability and portability. This allows you to measure your blood pressure anywhere, anytime.

Technology that drives accuracy, convenience and comfort: With standard cuffs, one in three people measures his/her blood pressure incorrectly. Evolv’s Intelli Wrap Cuff Technology ensures 360° accuracy that generates clinically-accurate readings in any position around your upper arm. Just slide it on your arm using only one hand.

The Cuff Wrap Guide ensures that the device is wrapped correctly, even when you’re wearing it over a thin sleeve. It is virtually impossible to place the cuff incorrectly. The Intellisense Technology quietly inflates the cuff automatically to what is ideal for your body. This means no discomfort whatsoever. Evolv also detects body movement during measurement to assure the accuracy of your readings. It even warns if an irregular heartbeat has been detected.

Omron devices have proven their reliability and accuracy under rigorous testing procedures by major health organisations on general populations, and Evolv is no exception. The device has even successfully passed validation of International Protocol defined by European Society of Hypertension (ESH-IP) for pregnant women and women with pre-eclampsia. It is a reliable and appropriate device for pregnant women and women with pre-eclampsia, ensuring accurate readings and support for the doctor to timely diagnose possible hypertensive disorders.

One space to track your health: Evolv’s internal memory can store up to 100 readings. You can download the Omron connect app for iPhone and Android for free. Once paired with Evolv, the Omron connect app wirelessly syncs readings with your smartphone. View, manage, and store an unlimited number of readings to track your progress.

You can even share your results by email, message or WhatsApp, or sync them automatically to any other compatible app, including Apple Health. Only two buttons for start, stop and sync: Evolv has only two buttons — start/stop and the connection button. Use start/stop to get a reading, it’s that easy. Its OLED screen instantly displays systolic, diastolic and pulse readings in bold numbers for direct feedback.

You’ll need the connection button only once if you choose to pair Evolv with your smartphone. Once paired, readings are synced to your smartphone over Bluetooth with a simple swipe. Evolv makes blood pressure monitoring a seamless part of your lifestyle and it is a smart blood pressure monitor that is clinically validated. Its unique design and features offer unmatched usability and portability to get fast and accurate readings anywhere, anytime. The Omron connect app gives you deeper insights into your health over time. You can use Evolv at home or on the go to track if your lifestyle changes are lowering your blood pressure.

Committed to improving people’s lives, Omron Healthcare provides clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for health monitoring and therapy. With over 200 million blood pressure monitors sold worldwide, Omron Healthcare is a market leader in digital blood pressure monitors for both home and professional use. Omron’s product portfolio includes blood pressure monitors, nebuliser, electronic thermometers and activity counters as well as body composition monitors and professional medical devices. For many decades, Omron’s devices have helped people to prevent, treat and manage lifestyle diseases both at home and in clinical practice in more than 100 countries.