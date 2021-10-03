Image Credit:

Getting your business off the ground in the UAE can seem like a maze of paperwork and administration, but the process can be quite linear with a clear understanding.

What does Entertainer, Ekar, Mumzworld, Fruitful Day and RelyOn Nutec have in common apart from being the most renowned unicorns of the region? They all were set up by the same company formation specialists, Creative Zone. The multi-award-winning business set-up advisory revealed that it is currently dealing with around 60-70 companies from across the world looking to set up a business in Dubai and, so far, have assisted more than 45,000 entrepreneurs to start their operations in the UAE.

Creative Zone, a Dubai-based business advisory, explains the various parameters and processes involved in setting up a business in the UAE.

Get advice based on your business

While some of the procedures are standard, many others vary depending on your business type. For instance, the nature of your business activity decides whether you should opt for mainland or free zone, or even require external approvals or additional documentation. The pre-approvals are generally based on a location’s layout, especially for cafés and restaurants. Business set-up experts can advise you better on listing shareholder responsibilities, share capital amount, and other key inclusions required for the paperwork.

Furthermore, choosing the correct jurisdiction to achieve your business goals is a key decision before starting a company because opening a business costs less than closing it. You can choose between the mainland, free zone or offshore, but let your target audience and the market determine that.

Service, service, service

A new business needs a lot more than just a licence, and one of the trickiest things to do is open a corporate bank account. Before they even consider opening an account, companies have to submit an exhaustive list of documents like an office lease, MOA, business plan, share capital, legal structure, and other complex paperwork. One of Creative Zone’s most convenient and best-selling services is its in-house concierge team that prepares all documents and liaises with banks on your behalf. Offering office space and Ejari through its co-working facility at Downtown Dubai provides all amenities that a young and modern company needs for its growth.

The bottom line

Running and growing a business is challenging, but starting a business shouldn’t have to be if partnered with the right company. Company formation experts such as Creative Zone have earned a name in the industry by giving people the right advice and timely processes at the right price.