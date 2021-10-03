Capital International Group (CIG) was founded with the sole vision to provide practical guidance and qualified assistance in starting and running a successful business in the UAE.
Dubai, being a bustling centre of excellence and strategic location, is recognised as the commercial capital of the UAE. This attracts ambitious entrepreneurs from all over the world to visit the city and establish their own business.
CIG believes that setting up a business should be an enjoyable experience, straightforward and quick. It offers that helping hand, ready to handhold you through the entire set-up process and beyond.
CIG is a licensed business set-up consultant in the UAE, registered under the Department of Economic Development. It is a channel partner for free zones and offshore jurisdictions, as well as banks and government authorities.
CIG has all what a business needs within its umbrella such as a start-up advisory, business solutions, business hub, accounting and tax advisory, marketing solutions, information technology services, immigration and visa services, legal solutions, general trading, real estate, investments, second passport, and foreign migration services,.
Being in the market for almost two decades, CIG has valued connections and resourceful contacts.
With its affiliation to government departments and extensive market knowledge, competitive pricing and timely commitments, CIG can be termed a one-stop shop for all company formation needs.