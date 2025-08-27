Why financial literacy for kids must go hand in hand with cybersecurity in UAE

Set clear spending limits: Help your children understand budgeting by setting limits for typical expenses like school supplies, entertainment, and food. Use percentages to explain how their money should be divided and discuss how in-app purchases and hidden fees can quickly drain their balance

Use secure payment methods: Instead of cash, consider child-friendly bank cards or digital wallets that offer parental controls. These tools enable you to set spending limits, receive instant purchase alerts, and track transactions in real-time. It is also important to secure the devices used for these payments with a cybersecurity solution

Secure devices and accounts: Teach your children about the importance of strong account security. This includes enabling two-factor authentication for online purchases, using a password manager, and creating complex passwords that are not reused across different platforms