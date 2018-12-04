The investigation targets two Deutsche Bank employees, only identified as being aged 50 and 46, as well as others whose identity is as yet unknown, according to the prosecutors’ statement. One of the two suspects works in the bank’s anti-financial crime unit, the other one in the private wealth division, a person familiar has said. No current or former board members are among the suspects, the bank said on November 30. Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said in an interview with a German newspaper on Sunday that the bank had investigated the issues raised by the Panama Papers in cooperation with its supervisors and had assumed the matter was closed.