Still more to come

And the Fed has repeated what it had said after each of the past 8 increases - that there is more to come if US inflation is to be beaten back.

For UAE businesses, the latest hike would mean being extra watchful on their expenses through the coming months – and keep waiting for the Fed to bring to a halt more rate hikes. Just as important, they need to see when the Fed will start on bringing down rates. (These actions will then be repeated by the UAE central bank and its peers in the Gulf.)

Keep cutting costs

Some businesses here are already taking pre-emptive actions on cost control through freezes on new hiring, and in cases, even letting go of staff on their rolls. Market sources talk about some banks having started on the process despite pulling in record profit numbers in 2022.

“UAE banks are taking proactive measures to mitigate risk from sectors like trade and from some SMEs,” said a source in the financial services sector. “While the slowing of the non-oil sector may lower demand for credit, banks are adopting a more cautious approach to capital spending.

“They are also digitizing some roles to eliminate redundancy and reduce expenses. With rising probability of global cyclical downturn, banks are intensifying cost-cutting and rationalizing to drive efficiencies.”

The first quarter UAE bank results, which will be available from late April onwards, would give some idea of credit offtake and demand for loans.

UAE businesses need a relook at funds

Whether a full-scale global recession happens or not, businesses in the UAE need to work on ways to conserve cash – or seek alternate financing to meet their needs. “It is essential to consider the interest rate, repayment period, and other terms and conditions of the loan before deciding,” said Bal Krishen Rathore, Chairman and CEO of Dubai-based Century Financial.

“The UAE being an epicentre of trade and finance, the repercussion of a slowdown in the West would be felt in the region too. The 40-foot Container Freight benchmark from Shanghai to New York has fallen from its $12,000 highs in mid-2021 to $1,900 in March 2023, a 85 per cent fall from the peak.

“As a global trade hub, UAE businesses could anticipate the impact of slowing demand and prompt them to reduce their variable spending and save money for a rainy day.”

‘Shop around’

Banks in the UAE would still have the appetite to finance clients that fit all the credentials. Sure, interest rates are yet to see the peak of this cycle, but “Refinancing is one of the options available for corporates to fund balance-sheets and ongoing operations,” said Kareem Refaay, Managing Director at LIBF MENA.