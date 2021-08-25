The UAE’s total credit increased by 0.9 per cent quarter on quarter, reaching 1.76 trillion at the end of June 2021. On an annual basis, gross credit decreased by 1.2 per cent year to date. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE’s banking sector’s total assets increased by 1 per cent quarter in quarter, reaching Dh3.2 trillion at the close of the second quarter on 2021, according to the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE).

During the period between June 2020 and June 2021, the total assets of banks operating in the UAE increased by 0.6 per cent year on year.

Total credit increased by 0.9 per cent quarter on quarter, reaching 1.76 trillion at the end of June 2021. On an annual basis, gross credit decreased by 1.2 per cent year to date.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, total deposits of resident and non-resident customers with UAE banks rose by 1.5 per cent quarter on quarter, reaching Dh1.9 trillion.

Resident deposits increased by 0.3 per cent, reaching Dh1.68 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Non-resident deposits rose by 10.9 per cent quarter on quarter, reaching Dh225.7 billion by the end of June 2021. On an annual basis, Resident deposits and Non-resident deposits increased by 1 per cent and 12.6 per cent, respectively.

Money supply and liquidity

Improving credit growth in the economy was reflected in the overall money supply. Money Supply M1, which comprises currency in circulation outside banks (currency issued minus cash at banks) plus monetary deposits, increased by 2.7 per cent during the second quarter of 2021. On an annual basis, there was a 18.3 per cent in M1.

Money supply measure as M2 that includes M1 plus resident time and savings deposits in dirham, plus resident deposits in foreign currencies increased by 0.1 per cent quarter on quarter during the second quarter of 2021. On an annual basis, there was a 2.1 per cent year on year increase in Money Supply M2, reaching Dh1.48 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Money supply measured as M3 (M2 plus government deposits at banks and at the central bank) rose by 0.4 per cent quarter on quarter during the second quarter of 2021. On an annual basis, there was a 1.2 per cent year on year growth in M3.

What is capital adequacy ratio? Capital adequacy ratios measure the amount of a bank’s capital expressed as a percentage of its risk weighted exposures. A high capital adequacy ratio provides protection to depositors and promotes the stability and efficiency of the financial system of an economy. Effective December 2017, banks in the UAE follow Basel III principles for calculating the capital adequacy ratios in line with the guidelines issued by the central bank.

Typically, the money supply M2 is considered the best indicator for the availability of liquidity in the economy, as it comprises currency in circulation outside banks, in addition to various deposits of all the resident sectors in dirham, except for the deposits of the government sector in the UAE. Central bank data showed that at the end of the second quarter of 2021, there was a quarter on quarter increase in M2.

Capital and reserves

UAE banks continued to score on overall capitalization levels with aggregate capital and reserves of banks increasing by 1.7 per cent quarter on quarter, reaching Dh384.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, total capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.5 per cent, remaining well above the 13 per cent. Capital adequacy ratio, including the 2.5 per cent capital conservation buffer requirement and the 8.5 per cent Tier1 Ratio, remained well above the central bank regulations in compliance with the Basel III guidelines.

Although the capital conservation buffer remains at 2.5 per cent, banks are allowed to tap into it up to a maximum of 60 per cent without supervisory consequences, effective 15 March 2020, as part of the COVID regulatory forbearance measures.

The domestic systemically important banks’ (D-SIBs) buffer remains the same; however, they may use 100 per cent f their D-SIB buffer without supervisory consequences, effective 15 March 2020.

Central Bank’s foreign assets