Dubai: Allied Investment Partners (AIP), a UAE based wealth and asset management firm is planning more than Dh5 billion under different investment themes over the next four years.

AIP was established in 2007 and licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority in the UAE. It currently offers various investment solutions to institutional clients, high net worth individuals and family offices, including asset management, wealth management, advisory, custody, research, and alternative investments.

“We are developing a new set of products which will be launched later this year. These products will enable AIP to further address market demand for safe, liquid, and unique investments across different asset classes,” said Iyad Abu Hweij, Managing Director of AIP.

AIP’s new offerings products will complement its existing wealth management platform where it offers investors the opportunity to access unique investment strategies and generate superior risk adjusted returns.

“With the diverse investment products being developed, we continue to move towards our objective of creating a best-in-class platform for our investors that can address the entire spectrum of their requirements. Our holistic approach gives us an edge in the market because we are able to achieve more for investors,” said Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, Chairman of AIP.

In addition to offering robust investment opportunities to regional investors, the company plans to help the UAE in attracting both regional and international capital.

From an investment perspective, the company has plan to tie up with a number of governments and institutions to bring innovative investment opportunities to both regional and global investors in local, regional and international asset classes.

“Building partnerships with various international governments and institutions enables us to bring numerous and varied investment options to investors. We have already tied-up with more than 15 international and regional financial institutions to bring quality products and services to our clients,” said Shailesh Dash, Board member of AIP.