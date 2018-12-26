Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Fund for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, established by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, is contributing to the economic development of Chechnya with a number of projects.
according to Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, chairman of Khalifa Fund, approvals for financing of projects under THE Zayed Fund programme will increase in the coming year, as there are many ideas for analysis and financing.
The comments came after a high-level Khalifa Fund delegation led by Nowais visited Chechnya and met President Ramzan Kadyrov, WAM reported on Wednesday.