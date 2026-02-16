Younger directors, typically in their late thirties to late forties, are genuine digital natives who grew up with the internet, matured professionally with smartphones and social media, and now live in a world where super‑apps, crypto rails and AI assistants are routine. This is not just about being comfortable with apps; it is about an instinctive, lived understanding of customer expectations shaped by platforms like Apple, Amazon and Tencent. A board that has never personally experienced being “invisible” inside an embedded finance journey is disadvantaged when deciding whether to invest in API platforms, white‑label partnerships or embedded credit.