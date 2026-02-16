Fast‑charging tech, real‑time payments, embedded finance, AI transforms how money moves
In banking and fintech, the speed of change has outpaced the speed of most boardrooms. A KPMG analysis of U.S. listed banks found the average age of bank directors was 63.3 years in 2022, underlining how far governance has lagged the digital transition.
Fast‑charging technology, real‑time payments, embedded finance and artificial intelligence are transforming how money moves, how risk is priced and how customers behave, yet many of the people responsible for strategy and capital allocation still come from an era of branch banking, batch processing and quarterly product launches. That gap is now a strategic vulnerability rather than a minor inconvenience.
This is not an argument against experience, but against homogeneity: when most board members are in their sixties and seventies with similar career arcs, they view today’s landscape through the prism of a very different industrial and technological age. In a world of instant price comparison, digital wallets and decentralised finance, such a narrow lens becomes a liability rather than a safeguard.
Younger directors, typically in their late thirties to late forties, are genuine digital natives who grew up with the internet, matured professionally with smartphones and social media, and now live in a world where super‑apps, crypto rails and AI assistants are routine. This is not just about being comfortable with apps; it is about an instinctive, lived understanding of customer expectations shaped by platforms like Apple, Amazon and Tencent. A board that has never personally experienced being “invisible” inside an embedded finance journey is disadvantaged when deciding whether to invest in API platforms, white‑label partnerships or embedded credit.
They are also more fluent in the economics of technology. Traditional bankers were trained on net interest margins, cost‑to‑income ratios and loan‑loss provisions, which remain crucial, but modern boards must also grasp the unit economics of digital acquisition, network effects, ecosystem strategies, cloud cost curves and data‑monetisation models. Decisions on whether to build a proprietary tech stack, partner with a fintech or acquire a regtech require an appreciation of technical debt, developer velocity and platform risk that leaders with product or engineering backgrounds often understand more intuitively.
The risk landscape itself has been transformed by technology. Cybersecurity, model risk in AI credit scoring, algorithmic bias, data privacy and the reputational risk of social‑media‑fuelled bank runs are now board‑level concerns, not back‑office issues. Boards that have never engaged with viral online behaviour or digital information cascades will struggle to supervise management on such risks, while younger directors who have grown up navigating online reputations and network dynamics can add real value in interrogating these exposures.
Innovation governance requires a mindset distinct from traditional credit and compliance oversight. In a fast‑charging environment, product cycles are shorter, experimentation is continuous and “failing fast” in controlled ways is often a prerequisite for success. Many legacy boards are hard‑wired for zero‑defect thinking, which is appropriate for core balance‑sheet management and regulatory compliance but counterproductive when applied wholesale to innovation.
Younger board members with startup or scale‑up experience are more likely to be comfortable with structured experimentation, A/B testing, sandboxes and portfolio‑based approaches to innovation. They can temper the instinctive risk aversion that often suffocates transformation programmes and are more inclined to pose uncomfortable but necessary questions: Why are release cycles still quarterly? Why does it take 18 months to integrate an acquired fintech? Why maintain so many legacy branches in a world of digital wallets and real‑time payments?
Demographic alignment with emerging customer segments matters just as much. The most profitable growth in retail and SME banking over the next decade will come from Millennials and Gen Z as they accumulate wealth, build businesses and inherit assets. These cohorts expect seamless omnichannel experiences, ethical and sustainable investment options, and highly personalised, data‑driven interactions powered by AI, which are hard to design if everyone around the board table views the world through branch‑centric, paper‑heavy processes.
Critics of age diversification argue that banking is too complex to be entrusted to “inexperienced” directors or that regulators prefer older, battle‑tested leaders. The case, however, is not for replacing seasoned directors wholesale with thirty‑somethings, but for intentionally rebalancing boards to blend deep experience with contemporary digital and customer insight.
There is also a governance imperative. Homogeneous boards are more prone to groupthink and confirmation bias; when everyone has lived through the same crises, read the same management books and knows the same peers, dissenting views on radical strategic shifts become rare. That is particularly dangerous when incumbents face disruptive threats from agile fintechs, big‑tech platforms and digital‑only challengers, whereas younger directors with different career trajectories can inject constructive challenge and help boards avoid retreating into defending the status quo.
Youth, by itself, is no guarantee of foresight or sound judgment. The answer is rigorous selection based on skills, not tokenism or optics. Boards should define a clear skills matrix that explicitly includes technology, digital product, data and analytics, cybersecurity, and modern marketing and behavioural science, alongside traditional strengths in credit, finance and regulation. They should then recruit younger directors who meet these criteria and are prepared to challenge constructively while learning from veteran colleagues on credit cycles, regulatory navigation and crisis management.
The metaphor of “fast charging” is instructive. Banks and fintechs are investing billions in infrastructure that can recharge a vehicle in minutes or move money in seconds, but many of their governance structures still operate on a slow‑charging model optimised for an earlier age. To fully exploit the new hardware and software powering finance, institutions must upgrade the “operating system” in their boardrooms by bringing in younger directors who understand the code of the digital economy while preserving the wisdom of those who have steered institutions through previous storms.
The question for bank boards is no longer whether they can afford to appoint younger members; it is whether they can afford not to.
- The writer is the host of the popular “Money Majlis” podcast. He was previously the global head of retail banking and wealth management at a leading regional bank.