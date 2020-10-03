The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC) to reinforce and expand the reach of the Islamic banking sector. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC) to reinforce and expand the reach of the Islamic banking sector, and to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Saif Hadef Al Shamsi, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of DIEDC, signed the agreement.

In addition to the cooperation in Islamic banking, CBUAE and DIEDC will work together to publish joint research and exchange knowledge to enhance expertise. Furthermore, the two entities will jointly host international seminars, conferences and meetings, develop awareness projects, build technical capabilities and cooperate in fields that support the development of Islamic finance.

As a first order of business, CBUAE and DIEDC will establish a joint team to follow up on the implementation of the MoU. The team is tasked with preparing regular update reports that will be shared with key decision makers across each entity.

“The MoU reflects the Central Bank of the UAE’s commitment to strengthen strategic ties with various entities in the banking and financial sector, and unify efforts to ensure that plans and initiatives are aligned with the future directions of the country and to achieve the common goals,” said Al Shamsi

Through the MoU, the Central Bank and the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre endeavour to accelerate growth opportunities and the development of the banking and financial Islamic sector, in addition to attracting and preparing competencies through coordination in proposing and organising programs that will contribute in achieving the best outcomes to promote Islamic banking and finance in the UAE.