UAE Central Bank issues new rule on funds held in dormant bank accounts. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued the “Dormant Accounts Regulation”, which intends at establishing a framework for the control and protection of dormant funds held in banks.

“To ensure the funds in dormant accounts are kept safe and available whenever the customer seeks repayment, banks are expected to have in place appropriate governance policies and procedures,” the CBUAE said in a statement.

Dormancy is defined at customer level – and not at an individual account level - in this new regulation, which sets out a mechanism whereby customers can claim their funds from the bank and customers must be able to receive any balances due to them at any time regardless of the period the customer was dormant.

Added customer protection

The customer classified as “dormant” remains so for a period of 5 years after the last transaction on the account. Then the related funds in their account(s) must be transferred to the Central Bank for safeguarding.

This will not affect ownership of the account and the funds transferred to the Central Bank will always remain available to be reclaimed by the dormant customer, or his or her legal heirs, at any time through the customer bank.

“As part of our ongoing efforts towards enhancing our consumer protection function, we have introduced the Dormant Accounts Regulation to ensure the security of consumers’ dormant funds,” said Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE. “The regulation introduced will safeguard dormant accounts and will make certain that consumers are able to access them at any time.”

No interest on dormant funds

It is imperative customers ensure that they do not fall “dormant” in accordance with the criteria set out in the new regulation. Funds transferred to the Central Bank will no longer attract any interest payments and the Bank will not be liable for any such payments on the transferred funds.

The egulation also makes it clear that the Central Bank will not be legally responsible or obligated in any manner for any claim by a customer regarding interest returns, profits, or other, in relation to any funds transferred to it.

“Through this regulation, we aim to further reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading financial services provider in the region, as well as foster an ideal banking environment for consumers,” said Al Mansoori.