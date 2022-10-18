Dubai: The UAE Central Bank has issued 1,000 silver coins to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Tawazun, which was set up in 1992 to build and manage industrial relationships in the country. Tawazun now acts as the UAE’s defense and security acquisitions authority for UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police.
Each coin weighs 40 grams. The front side of the coin bears a bitmap of the desert, topped with the name ‘Tawazun’ in Arabic and English, in addition to the slogan ‘Strong Roots, Endless Possibilities’ placed on the upper and lower extremities in both Arabic and English. On the reverse side, it includes the nominal value of Dh30, surrounded by the name of the CBUAE written in Arabic and English.
All issued coins have been handed over to Tawazun, and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches.