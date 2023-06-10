Abu Dhabi: Bank investments in UAE hit Dh548.5 billion by the end of March, the highest level in the country’s history, a report by the Central Bank of the UAE revealed.
The report showed a year-on-year growth of 16 per cent compared to about Dh472.7 billion in March 2022.
Month over month, these investments climbed by 1.3 per cent from Dh541.4 billion in February 2023.
Securities accounted for the majority of bank investments, around 45.6 per cent, or Dh250.1 billion during the reference period.
Held-to-maturity (HTM) securities accounted for 43 per cent of the total investments, reaching Dh236.3 billion in March, a year-on-year growth of 74.1 per cent from Dh135.7 billion in March 2022, and a 2.6 per cent monthly increase from Dh230.3 billion in February 2023.
The bank stock investments reached Dh11.9 billion in March, a rise of approximately 0.8 per cent from around Dh11.8 billion in December 2022.