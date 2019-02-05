Malpass in 2017 criticised the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral institutions for growing larger, more “intrusive” and “entrenched.” Over the past two years, Malpass has also pushed for the World Bank to halt lending to China, which he says is too wealthy for such aid, especially when Beijing has subjected some developing countries including Sri Lanka and Pakistan to crushing debt loads with its ‘Belt and Road’ infrastructure development program.