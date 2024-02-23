Standard Chartered Plc pledged to hand back more money to shareholders as it outlined efforts to improve returns and reduce complexity at the emerging markets-focused lender.

Reporting fourth-quarter profits that beat analyst estimates, the London-headquartered bank said it would kick off a fresh $1 billion buyback. The firm said a new "Fit for Growth" program will save about $1.5 billion in expenses over the next three years, but also add a similar amount to costs for the permanent organizational changes.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters, who joined the group almost nine years ago, has been looking for ways to bolster returns for investors and galvanize the stock, which has sunk more than 15 per cent in the past year.

"We're not happy with the share price at all," Winters said on Bloomberg Television. The market has "a sense that it's hard to get things done at Standard Chartered and this Fit for Growth program is going to tackle that head on."

Final dividend

Standard Chartered's adjusted pretax profit rose 63 per cent to $1.06 billion in the three months through December, beating an estimate of $989.6 million.

The lender declared a final dividend of 21 cents a share, raising the full-year payout by 50 per cent. It unveiled new guidance, targeting a 12 per cent return on tangible equity in 2026 and a 5 to 7 per cent growth in operating income for 2024 to 2026.

Shares jumped as much as 6.9 per cent in early London trading on Friday.

Options

Despite its exposure to some of the world's fastest growing markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Standard Chartered shares have performed poorly in recent months and are almost 40 per cent below the level they were when Winters joined the bank in June 2015.

The bank is weighing restructuring its institutional banking arm, the unit that houses the firm's investment bankers and traders, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Options include separating its investment bank from its corporate and commercial banking operations, according to people familiar with the matter. The move could lead to job cuts and is one of several possibilities being weighed with no final decisions made yet, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing matters still under consideration.

"We've taken very material provisions there, well ahead of our peers who have investments in Chinese banks," Winters told reporters on a media call.