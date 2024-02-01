Dubai: The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute backed Family Office Round Table will open in Dubai on Friday (February 2), at a time of intense activity by family offices in the local and Middle East investment space.
The event will be co-hosted by the Patel Family Office from the US, based on the theme ‘Abundance for the future’. “Dubai's fusion of innovation, cultural diversity, and a forward-looking vision, coupled with its commitment to ethical investment, provides a platform for discussions that transcend traditional boundaries," said Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI.
More than 100 family offices will be in attendance, alongside sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds, government funds and industry experts.
"Choosing Dubai as the event's launch pad was a strategic decision,” said Edward Longhurst-Pierce, Chief Executive of SWFI Events. “This opportunity aligns with the theme 'Abundance for the future,' reflecting the country's ambition to make a significant global impact."