Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, on Wednesday met with Daniel Pinto, President and Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank by market capitalisation.
Sheikh Maktoum said Dubai is keen to further deepen partnerships with global financial services companies to advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the city’s status as one of the world’s top three cities and top four financial centres.
Sheikh Maktoum and Pinto discussed JPMorgan Chase’s plans to extend its reach and capabilities in the region. They also discussed the vast new opportunities for banking and financial companies emerging from the ambitious development projects being undertaken in the UAE. Sheikh Maktoum outlined how Dubai provides a supportive platform for tapping the vast avenues for growth and innovation arising from fast-growing emerging markets in the region that are going through rapid transformation.
Sheikh Maktoum added that robust public-private partnerships play a vital element in Dubai’s efforts to establish itself as a top-ranked global hub for financial services and technologies.
JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets as of December 31, 2022, and reported a full-year net income of $37.7 billion in 2022.