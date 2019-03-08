Do not disclose bank account details to any caller, says central bank

CBUAE advises not to disclose any information about bank accounts or any other banking information to the caller.

ABU DHABI: The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, warns consumers to be aware that there are malicious phone calls and text messages claiming to be from CBUAE, which are of a fraudulent nature.

The public should be aware that CBUAE never contacts persons or businesses to inform people that their credit or debit card is blocked.