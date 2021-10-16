Financial metrics are stabilising, further asset-quality deterioration will be contained

Riyad Bank in Saudi Arabia. The impact of the pandemic on Saudi Arabian banks has been contained, while pressures on the operating environment have eased according to Fitch Ratings. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The impact of the pandemic on Saudi Arabian banks has been contained, while pressures on the operating environment have eased according to Fitch Ratings.

“Operating environment pressures from the pandemic have reduced, helped by recovering oil prices, high credit growth and resuming economic activity,” said Amin Sakhri, Director Fitch Ratings.

“Saudi banks have absorbed the shock for the main part and financial metrics are stabilising. Further asset-quality deterioration will be contained.”

According to the rating agency, deterioration in asset quality and profitability was limited and the banks’ financial metrics have stabilised. These have been underpinned by government support measures that included interest-free deposits, but also by the strong loan growth in 2020 and 1H2.

Fitch revised the Outlooks on all Saudi banks’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to Stable in Q2 2021 and Q3 2021 to reflect reduced pressures on the operating environment and the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating.

Improving economy

Pressures on the operating environment from the pandemic and lower oil prices are easing, helped by recovering global oil demand and up-ticking non-oil economic activity.

While some non-oil sectors remain under pressure, with corporates’ ability to service their debts weakened as some are still absorbing the shock of 2020, Fitch analysts believe these pressures are already captured by the banks’ adequate provisioning and classification.

“The pandemic has put pressure on the sovereign’s financial flexibility and ability to spend in the economy, although this has been less than anticipated and recovering oil revenue continue to mitigate it,” said Sakhri.

Asset quality

The sector’s reported asset-quality metrics were supported by government forbearance measures and by high credit growth from strong retail mortgage origination.

The recovery in the operating environment consolidated this trend in H1 21, with the loan impairment charges (LICs)/average gross loans ratio reducing to 0.8 per cent from 1 per cent in 2020.

The cut in interest rates by SAMA, the Saudi central bank, to a record low of 1 per cent has put pressure on margins. Low trade volumes and economic activity have also reduced fee-income generation. LICs increased in 2020 as banks built up provisions due to weaker credit conditions amid the pandemic.

“Delayed recognition of impairments remains a key risk but we believe the impact on the sector’s asset quality and overall financial profiles will be contained,” said Sakhri.

Fitch believes further deterioration in asset quality, from the withdrawal of forbearance measures in particular, will be overall containable for Saudi banks.

Capital buffers, liquidity