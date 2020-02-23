A RAKBank branch. The bank’s RAKMoneyTransfer (RMT) services will now enable customers to make instant and secure money transfer services to any bank account in the Philippines through RippleNet. Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: RAKBank recently enhanced its current remittance footprint in the Philippines by partnering with BDO Unibank, a full-service universal bank in the Philippines.

The bank’s RAKMoneyTransfer (RMT) services will now enable customers to make instant and secure money transfer services to any bank account in the Philippines through RippleNet. This RMT service is free of charge until February 29, 2020.

“We, at RAKBank are committed to increasing our international remittance footprint and are delighted to enhance our RMT services into the Philippines, thanks to our partnership with BDO. This partnership aims to offer the Filipino expat community here in the UAE the ability to safely and instantly remit money back home at competitive rates with zero back-end charges and no hidden fees,” said Peter England, RAKBank CEO,