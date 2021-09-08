Private equity investors and asset managers now have reasonable visibility into what a post Covid world looks like and are directing their capital towards sectors that will outperform in a post-COVID environment. Image Credit: Supplied

Despite observing a moderate decline in the private equity activity and deals globally due to the pandemic crisis in 2020, this year’s private equity market is rebounding and in fact overall deal making will likely be a record year.

Private equity investors and asset managers now have reasonable visibility into what a post Covid world looks like and are directing their capital towards sectors that will outperform in a post-COVID environment. Several industry leading companies are also actively seeking capital from private equity investors as they are keen on capitalizing on the imminent growth opportunity and recognize the value-add offered by private equity investors.

Throughout the pandemic, the most seasoned private equity investors have worked hand-in-hand with their portfolio companies, not only helping them successfully navigate the many challenges brought about by the pandemic, but also in reshaping their businesses and refining their business models to capitalize on both short-term and long-term opportunities afforded by the pandemic. With aggressive vaccination program rollouts underway, both in developed and emerging markets, private equity managers are preparing their portfolio companies for a spell of explosive growth over the next few years.

Investments in North Africa

The private equity players outlook for the North Africa region in 2021 remains upbeat, driven in part by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and the region’s economic resilience despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Egypt - in particular- stood out as a rare example of an economy that recorded an impressive positive GDP growth of +3.6% in 2020.

Through the pandemic, sector preferences for investors have evolved markedly with capital flowing into sectors such as healthcare, fintech, edtech, agriculture, e-commerce, and renewable energy as these sectors have shown impressive growth and resilience.

For instance, the pandemic has clearly exposed the need for good healthcare facilities and has increased consumer awareness of immunity and wellbeing. As a result, we should expect to see increased investment activity in the healthcare space both into healthcare facilities (hospitals, diagnostics centers etc.) and into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.

Sectors such as Fintech, Edtech, and E-commerce have registered impressive growth as consumer preferences have shifted towards transacting, learning, and shopping online through the pandemic. It is widely expected that these trends will continue to remain in force for the foreseeable future and these sectors are therefore likely to attract significant capital flows.

With institutional investors increasingly focused on ESG and sustainable initiatives, sectors such as renewable energy and microfinance are also likely to attract capital flows into the region. At the same time, traditional sectors such as oil & gas and mining are likely to see reduced capital flows as investors seek to consciously diversify away from non-renewable resources.

Funding plans extend to Egypt

Private equity players expansion plans in the region are particularly focused on established markets such as Egypt, where there is a sizeable addressable population with plenty of sectors that are developing and presenting opportunities for investors. These include consumer, technology, financial services, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and distribution among others.

With the government enhancing the investment environment and the country’s ongoing in-depth transformation, driven by the nation’s visionary leadership, private investors are keen to deploy capital in Egypt.

The country provides political and monetary stability with unmatched economic growth, setting a winning investment outlook for fund managers to diversify investment exposure in their search for resilient economies in a post-Covid world.

In-depth investment outlook

The medium to long term vision for North Africa markets will see businesses that will draw increased investor interest in resilient and fast-growing sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer and renewable energy.

A steady flow of investments from private equity funding is also likely to continue towards some traditional sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, and insurance.

While the pandemic had a short term, temporary impact on investment activity; the investment climate in 2021 has improved substantially with private equity investors, as well as prospective investee companies, actively looking to conclude transactions. Fundamentally, the region is supported by strong demographic and macroeconomic fundamentals resulting in a conducive private markets investment environment over the medium to long term.