Moody’s has affirmed the local and foreign currency long-term and short-term deposit ratings of ADCB (ADCB) at A1/P-1, UNB at A1/P-1 and Al Hilal Bank PJSC (AHB) long-term and short-term issuer ratings at A2/P-1. Despite the integration challenges that Moody’s expects ADCB, the surviving entity from the merger of ADCB and UNB to face, the rating agency considers that the merger is credit neutral given the similar and complementary credit profiles of ADCB and UNB. The outlook on all banks’ long-term ratings is maintained at stable.