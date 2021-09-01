NMC Healthcare Ltd (NMC) together with its subsidiaries has received creditor approval for the proposed deeds of company arrangement (DOCA) restructuring process that will allow 34 NMC group companies to exit administration. Image Credit: File photo

Abu Dhabi: NMC Healthcare Ltd (NMC) together with its subsidiaries, the largest private healthcare company in the UAE, has received creditor approval for the proposed deeds of company arrangement (DOCA) restructuring process that will allow 34 NMC group companies to exit administration and continue to operate the core business of the NMC group.

At the vote on September 1, 2021, the 35 DOCAs were approved with overwhelming support. Of the creditors eligible to vote on a consolidated basis 95 per cent of creditors voted in favour. Full results by entity will be available on the NMC website in the coming days.

“This vote marks a new dawn for NMC Healthcare and for our 11,500 employees. The road to get here started in February 2020, and we are grateful for the support from our broad community of stakeholders including our creditors, suppliers, the Joint Administrators, and the ADGM for helping set the company on a stable footing while our dedicated staff continued to serve our loyal patient base. History is not finished with NMC Healthcare, and we look forward our next stage of growth working with our new owners and our continued journey toward NMC 2.0,” said Michael Davis, Chief Executive Officer.

Exiting administration

Once confirmed by the ADGM courts, it is anticipated implementation will take between 3-5 months to complete the transfer of shares and assets of the DOCA companies as well as obtaining clearance from the appropriate Government entities, at which point the 34 operating entities will exit administration.

NMC Healthcare Ltd itself will remain in administration in order to pursue certain potential litigation claims on behalf of itself and the other DOCA Companies, any proceeds of which will be distributed to the relevant creditors in accordance with the terms of the DOCAs.

NMC ‘s situation was ADGM’s first major insolvency case, and its insolvency regulation proved robust in taking a complex business, with an overhang of a massive fraud, through a transparent and fair process to fix capital structure and ensure long-term viability, while simultaneously restoring the stability of the business.

The period between NMC entering administration and the subsequent DOCA vote has been less than a year, remarkably swift by any international standard. Since the outset, NMC has benefitted from a bedrock of creditor support, as evidenced by the overwhelming support for the DOCAs as a restructuring option to deliver superior return to creditors.