■ Keep the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) issuing the sukuk totally independent from the sponsor

■ Effective transfer of the underlying assets to SPV

■ Independent valuation of the underlying assets

■ The sukuk’s sponsors must ensure the assets are managed in line with their contractual obligations

■ Sukuk are subject to an internal audit of its compliance with contractual terms, AAOIFI standards, regulatory requirements, and Sharia rules.

■ Sukuk are subject to periodic oversight by the Sharia board with a process to escalate any risks related to non-compliance with Sharia to regulators and sukuk holders.