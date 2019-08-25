Dubai: MCB Group Ltd, a Mauritius-based holding company, has announced the opening of a representative office of its fully owned subsidiary, Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB), at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

MCB also appointed Sebastian Graewert as its chief representative officer for the MENA and Asia regions, based in Dubai.

Graewert is a senior banker who first began working within DIFC in 2006.

Before joining MCB, he worked with Credit Suisse, UBS and Indosuez — in a variety of investment banking and private banking roles based in London, Zurich and Singapore.

In his new capacity, Graewert will be working closely with MCB’s senior management team and strategic business units based in Port Louis, Mauritius.