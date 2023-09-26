The private banking industry is constantly undergoing transformation because of evolving customer expectations and rapid advancements in digital innovation. To meet changing customer needs, foster better relationships and offer a personalised experience that transcends traditional banking strategies, banks are introducing diverse digital models with unique solutions to help customers engage and adapt.
Mashreq Private Banking has been on a consistent journey of transformation as well. “As a bank, we are passionate about what we do and how we add value to our clients. We have always believed that technology, if harnessed optimally, can create significant value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem. With this thought in mind, a large-scale digital transformation focused on providing the best-in-class digital wealth experience was initiated at Mashreq, making us a true leader at the forefront of the industry.” says Vipul Kapur, Head of Private Banking
Hybrid model
“We have pioneered what we call the ‘hybrid model’ in wealth management. It is a three-way model which helps our clients engage seamlessly with our relationship managers and our state-of-the-art wealth platform to get actionable information and execution capabilities at their fingertips.
“Clients receive personalised attention from advisers while benefiting from the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of technology. Hybrid models also provide scalable solutions, making quality financial advice accessible to a broader client base.”
Digital solutions
On Mashreq’s digital platforms, clients can invest into thematic portfolios, buy & sell mutual funds and trade various asset classes including domestic, international equities, foreign currencies, and commodities across global markets including Sharia-compliant offerings.
They can also have access to a range of analytical capabilities like portfolio 360, diversification into multiple assets and currencies, and key details regarding their investment lending, which empower clients to make relevant and timely decisions regarding their financial goals and wealth planning.
Holistic banking
Mashreq Private Banking differentiates itself by offering both, a wide range of solutions to its clients whether its bespoke investment portfolios, insurance products, legacy planning, lending, or daily banking such as current and savings accounts and premium cards.
Another compelling offering of Mashreq Private Banking is that it houses a dedicated Family Office desk. This enhances their product suite by providing curated services to UHNWIs, who can benefit from bank’s overall expertise.
With this proposition, in addition to the bank’s lending, wealth planning and investment solutions, clients can benefit from treasury, and capital market products, as well as dedicated services including M&A, real estate, legacy and succession planning, investment banking, and the sectoral expertise that corporate banking delivers.
Recognising that private banking entails a comprehensive experience, Mashreq Private Banking offers value add services including a global concierge, exclusive invitation-only experiences, Wills & Trusts services, Wealth Structuring, and a dedicated Golden Visa desk to assist clients with their nomination for the UAE Golden Visa.
“We are present in 14 countries, including the GCC, UK, Hong Kong, and the USA, so we have those capabilities and connectivity around the world” adds Vipul. “The combination of our services and our passion to drive superior digitally enabled client experience is rather compelling.”