Mashreq launches fully digital home loan pre-approval for UAE buyers

Dubai: Mashreq has launched an instant, fully digital home loan pre-approval service aimed at speeding up and simplifying the mortgage process for homebuyers in the UAE. The new offering allows eligible expatriate residents to receive a verified assessment of their borrowing capacity before committing to a property purchase, the bank said on Thursday.

Applicants can submit their details online at any time and receive a verified pre-approval letter on the same day, Mashreq said. The service allows users to start, pause and resume applications, with reduced documentation requirements and shorter processing times, as demand and expectations for speed and transparency rise in the UAE property market.

The browser-based service, accessible through Mashreq’s website, is currently available to salaried expatriates earning at least Dh15,000 a month. The bank said the platform validates financial information upfront, giving customers clearer visibility on budget limits and reducing uncertainty at an early stage of the home-buying process.

The bank said the launch forms part of its broader digital strategy and introduces a direct-to-customer channel designed to cut turnaround times and operational complexity. Mashreq added that future upgrades will include support for other customer segments, assisted channels, property valuation, final approval stages and loan disbursement.

The service is available to salaried expatriates purchasing property in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Mashreq said the digital journey covers income assessment, consent-based verification, identity authentication and liability evaluation through automated processes.

“By launching the UAE’s first fully digital home loan pre-approval, Mashreq has set a new standard that empowers customers with clarity, confidence, and control,” said Srinivasan Padmanabhan, head of mortgages at Mashreq. He said certainty at the beginning of the buying journey had become critical as customers increasingly prioritise efficiency and transparency.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.