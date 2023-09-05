Dubai: Mashreq named Norman Tambach as its new Group Chief Financial Officer. “Norman will play a crucial part in supporting the future vision of the bank in terms of developing and executing financial strategies that support the bank's strategic objectives,” the Dubai-based lender said in a statement on Tuesday.
Tambach’s professional journey includes several high-ranking financial leadership positions, including his time at ING, which he joined in 2013 as Group Controller and Head of Finance and went on to become the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board Member of ING Germany in 2019.
Prior to his time at ING, he held significant roles at KPMG in both Belgium and the Netherlands.
"His [Tambach’s] extensive experience as a financial leader across multiple markets demonstrates a broad and deep knowledge of international challenges, opportunities, and the nature of a rapidly evolving financial landscape,” said Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq.
His leadership will provide Mashreq with a clear direction in achieving its fundamental objectives of sustainable growth, fiscal stability, and robust protection for the bank and its shareholders.
According to the statement, Norman will take a leading role in the oversight of the Bank’s balance sheet, its financial reporting structure, and its interaction with multiple regulatory and tax jurisdictions. He will also play a central role in the continued digitization of the Bank’s financial operations, the efficacy of its reporting functions, and the professional development of a highly experienced finance team.
“During a period of significant global geopolitical and economic uncertainty, I look forward to helping the Bank navigate challenges, exploit emerging opportunities, and maximize the Bank’s innate strengths as a leading player in the digital economy,” said Tambach.
A Dutch national, Tambach holds a Master of Science in Accountancy from the Nyenrode Business University in the Netherlands and is a Certified Public Accountant.