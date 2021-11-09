Dubai: Mashreq Bank’s net profit for the first nine months have totalled Dh265 million, down from the Dh352 million last year.
But there were signs of better tidings, with operating profit at Dh2.4 billion from a 14.3 per cent increase from a year ago. Operating income gains came to 8.2 per cent to Dh4.3 billion, brought on by higher fees and commissions.
“Despite the bank’s conservative risk strategy, the bank has been able to deliver robust growth and maintain a comfortable liquidity position (and) providing fiscal headroom,” said Abdul Aziz Al ghurair, Chairman in a statement.