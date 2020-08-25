Abu Dhabi: Drones now have insurance coverage in Saudi Arabia.
The insurance cover extends only to drones licensed for use in aerial surveys and geographic information systems for engineering and related consulting, inspections of communication towers, power lines, industrial installations, or for aerial photography in designated places.
This move comes as part of Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency’s (SAMA) efforts to develop the insurance sector through diverse insurance products to meet needs of the market.
The insurance sector is already incorporating drones into its business. Camera-equipped devices can obtain high-res pictures in hard-to-reach areas, allowing for faster claims handling and easier risk assessment.
In hazardous situations, such as the examination of property damaged by floods, insurers can use drones to assess damage and avoid risks to their safety.