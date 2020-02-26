These relate to deposits, including those in foreign currency, held by central bank

Beirut has been racked by street protests in recent weeks, with the government engaged in firefighting problems on many fronts. The central bank holds more than $50 billion in deposits, and with payments due on some of them. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Crisis-wracked Lebanon has a lot more than just upcoming Eurobonds to worry about.

In addition to $31 billion of those, the Middle Eastern nation’s central bank has $52.5 billion of obligations in the form of foreign currency deposits and certificates of deposit, according to analysts at Fitch Ratings Ltd.

The certificates of deposit total $20.9 billion and while few mature this year or next, more than $8 billion come due in 2022 and 2023, according to Fitch.

Those are mostly owed to Lebanese banks and they add to the country’s woes as it faces its worst economic crisis in decades. They will also complicate a potential debt restructuring by the government, which has hired Lazard Ltd. and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as financial advisers.

Falling reserves and inflows have led to a shortage of foreign exchange in Lebanon and caused havoc with its financial system. Moody’s, which downgraded the government’s debt to 10 steps below investment grade last week, said a default is “all but inevitable” in the near term.

Need to pay up soon

An estimated $4.5 billion of the $31.6 billion of foreign currency deposits parked at the central bank mature this year, though most of those will probably be rolled over, Fitch said.

Still, the central bank’s decision in December to pay half the interest on its foreign currency liabilities in Lebanese pounds points to rising stress, the analysts said.