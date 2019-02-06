Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development on Wednesday announced it signed a $25 million (Dh91.75 million) agreement to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Niger.
The deal was signed by Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, chairman of Khalifa Fund, and Saadou Sidou, Minister of Trade and Private Sector Development in Niger. Al Nowais, who was in Niger’s capital Niamey recently, also met the country’s president Mohammadou Issoufou, according to a statement from Khalifa Fund on Wednesday.
Al Nowais said the agreement will help Niger in its economic development and promoting a culture of entrepreneurship among young people. The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, which was established in 2007 in Abu Dhabi is working towards instilling a culture of entrepreneurship and supporting SMEs in the UAE.
The fund has financed more than 1,400 projects within the country and also supported other countries, including Egypt, Chechnya, Jordan and Republic of Belarus, Mali and Mauritania.